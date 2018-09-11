Jersey Shore gears up for Hurricane Florence

New Jersey shore towns are making preparations for Hurricane Florence, encourage residents to take precautions.Governor Phil Murphy is holding a 1:30 p.m. news conference to outline the steps being taken across the state to protect shorelines and prepare for beach erosion and flooding.Belmar is among a host of Jersey Shore towns gearing up for the monster storm, which is expected to have its biggest impact Thursday. Officials are advising residents to move vehicles to hire ground, and they have also lowered the water level in both lakes.Residents are also urged to secure property and loose articles that may become airborne in high winds, including trash cans, patio furniture and grills, and stock up on bottled water, sufficient medications and flashlights should they be needed.----------