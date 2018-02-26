WEATHER

Katy Perry surprises Montecito mudslide survivors at charity event

EMBED </>More Videos

A benefit for mudslide victims in Montecito raised $2 million. Katy Perry sang and dedicated her performance to the survivors. (KEYT/ABC)

Last month, 14-year-old Lauren Cantin was pulled from the mudslides in Montecito. On Sunday, she performed onstage at a benefit for those impacted, along with surprise guest Katy Perry.

More than $2 million was raised at the Kick Ash Bash in Summerland, California, KEYT reports. The proceeds will benefit survivors as well as first responders, including providing counseling and non-budgeted equipment.

Cantin, whose father was among the 21 killed and whose brother is still missing, performed "God Bless America." She was also reunited with firefighter Andy Rupp, who helped save her.

"That was kind of the highlight and the great moment for us because there was so much tragedy going on," Rupp said. "Great to see her again and know that we helped out getting her here."

Perry performed for free, as did the other singers, which included Katharine McPhee and Kenny Loggins, according to KEYT. The American Idol host sang some of her biggest hits such as "Roar" and "Firework," which she dedicated to survivors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermudslidekaty perrycelebritycharityThomas Fire
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News