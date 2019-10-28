Weather

AccuWeather: Keep the umbrella handy!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As high pressure gives way, clouds and drizzle take over across the New York City area on Tuesday. We probably won't see much of the sun again until the end of the week!

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:



Fall Foliage Map 2019: Where to the see the brilliant colors of autumn

Tuesday
Overcast and damp. High 61.

Wednesday
Milder again with clouds and maybe a few peeks of sun with a high of 66.

Thursday

Rain at times for Halloween. High 69.

Friday
Windy clearing with a high of 62.
Saturday
Sun but chillier. High 56.

Sunday
Cool for Marathon Sunday with a high of 54.

Monday
Still chilly with a high of 54.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast


