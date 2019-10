AccuWeather: Keep the umbrella handy!

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As high pressure gives way, clouds and drizzle take over across the New York City area on Tuesday. We probably won't see much of the sun again until the end of the week!Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Overcast and damp. High 61.Milder again with clouds and maybe a few peeks of sun with a high of 66.Rain at times for Halloween. High 69.Windy clearing with a high of 62.Sun but chillier. High 56.Cool for Marathon Sunday with a high of 54.Still chilly with a high of 54.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------