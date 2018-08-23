WEATHER

Hurricane Lane vs. Kilauea: What happens when a hurricane meets a volcano?

Some scientists think low pressure associated with a hurricane could contribute to a volcanic eruption, but that theory hasn't yet been definitively proven. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, NOAA)

As Hurricane Lane closes in on Hawaii, some people are beginning to wonder how the storm will interact with Mount Kilauea, which had a series of dramatic, destructive eruptions earlier this year.

Storms like Lane bring with them low atmospheric pressure, which some scientists believe can contribute to a volcanic eruption. According to AccuWeather, though, nobody can say that with absolute certainty.

Volcanoes, though, could impact tropical systems. One study published in the American Geophysical Union journal suggested that volcanic ash and dust could contribute to the formation of lightning. Rainfall on a volcanic slope rich in fine ash deposits can also result in mudflows.
