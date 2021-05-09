Large waterspout spotted in Seaside Heights over weekend

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10599339" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Law enforcement officials helped capture a loose zebra in middle Tennessee after it escaped from an exotic livestock auction.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, New Jersey -- A large waterspout formed over the weekend in Barnegat Bay off New Jersey.The National Weather Service posted a photo of the waterspout reported at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday off Seaside Heights. Forecasters issued a special marine warning for coastal waters from the Manasquan inlet to Little Egg inlet and advised boats to seek harbor immediately.The Seaside Park Volunteer Fire Company posted a Twitter message saying the whirling column of air and mist was spotted between Toms River and Seaside Heights, north of the Route 37 bridge.Meteorologist Brian Haines of the weather service office in Mount Holly told NJ.com that waterspouts aren't an everyday occurrence but do form along the New Jersey shore when conditions are right.In July of last year, two waterspouts and one or more funnel clouds were seen spinning over different areas of the Jersey Shore as strong thunderstorms swept across the state, forecasters and social media users reported at the time.----------