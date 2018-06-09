WEATHER

Kilauea volcano's lava could fill 45,400 Olympic-sized swimming pools: USGS

EMBED </>More Videos

After the sun went down, lava from Kilauea took on an uncanny appearance as it ravaged the Hawaiian landscape. (Senior Airman Orlando Corpuz/Hawaii Army National Guard)

Since the Kilauea volcanic eruption began on May 3, it's spewed 113.5 million cubic meters of lava onto Hawaii's Big Island, according to an estimate from the United States Geological Survey.

That amount of lava could fill 45,400 Olympic-sized swimming pools and more than 11 million dump trucks, and it could cover Manhattan Island to a depth of more than six feet.

While that might seem like a lot, the USGS pointed out that it's only half of the lava estimated to have erupted from Mauna Loa in 1984.



To date, the lava has destroyed more than 600 homes. It's covered more than 5,000 acres and is up to 20 feet deep in some places. There's no way to know when the eruption will end or if more lava-spewing vents will open, according to USGS scientists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersevere weathervolcanou.s. & worldUSGSHawaii
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
Download the Eyewitness News AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News