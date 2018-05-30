WEATHER

Lawn blisters are a thing, and these Alabama kids just popped one

EMBED </>More Videos

A family in Northport, Alabama, jumped around on their lawn blister until it popped, sending a muddy water gushing to the surface. (Aimee Joy Childers via Storyful)

NORTHPORT, Ala. --
Most people have experienced the temptation to pop a blister, but did you know there's something similar that can form outside on your lawn?

They're called lawn blisters or grass waterbeds, and they occur when water builds up beneath the surface of the grass. It creates a phenomenon where the grass acts much like a waterbed as the water trapped beneath causes the surface to jiggle around.

For one Alabama family, the temptation to pop the lawn blister proved too much. Video shot by Aimee Joy Childers shows her two sons hopping around on the grass waterbed until it popped, sending muddy water gushing up to the surface as her boys giggled.

Childers said the bubble formed after several days of heavy rain in the area.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainu.s. & worldAlabama
WEATHER
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Show More
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News