Let it snow! Photos & videos show beauty of winter storm across Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The first major snowstorm of the season dumped more snow on New York City than any event since 2016 -- and areas north of the city took an even harder hit.Gov. Andrew Cuomo even declared a State of Emergency across 18 counties in the state.Nearly 40 inches of snow fell in Binghamton, where the National Weather Service said the storm sets a new two-day snowfall record, eclipsing the previous record of 35.3 inches in March 2017.The overnight snowfall eclipsed the entire amount recorded for all of last winter in New York City, where 6.5 inches of snow covered Central Park - much less than the initial predictions of up to 12 inches.Snowplows were careful to avoid damaging outdoor dining spaces erected for the pandemic at Manhattan restaurants, where dining was to resume Thursday night.In a light-hearted moment at a daily briefing by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, the official in charge of snow removal, Edward Grayson, cautioned, "It's not a night to wear your good shoes."Despite the messy cleanup, Eyewitness News viewers shared beautiful moments captured during the snowstorm. From happy dogs to playful kids to glimpses of wildlife, we love to see your pictures.----------