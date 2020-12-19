NYC Snowstorms: List of largest December storms to hit Central Park

But where does that total rank amongst the biggest snowstorms to hit the historic park since 1869?
Turns out, it doesn't even crack the top 10, according to the National Weather Service.
We compiled a list of the biggest December snowstorms since 1869 at Central Park. The recent storm with 10.5" ranks 13th largest in the month of December. The largest December storm occurred in 1947 on the 26th-27th with 26.4" which is the third largest snow storm overall. pic.twitter.com/mlUjlxHbCJ— NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) December 19, 2020
While Wednesday's storm was one of the largest to hit New York City in years, it only ranks as the 13th largest in the month of December.
The largest storm occurred in 1947 from December 26 to 27, with a whopping 26.4 inches.
For comparison, the most recent storm didn't approach half that size with a total of 10.5 inches.
Here's a stunning list of the top 15 biggest December snowstorms at Central Park:
1. December 26-27, 1947 - 26.4
2. December 26-27, 2010 - 20.0
3. December 26, 1872 - 18.0
4. December 19-20, 1948 - 16.0
5. December 11-12, 1960 - 15.2
6. December 5-7, 2003 - 14.0
7. December 21-22, 1959 - 13.7
8. December 15, 1916 - 12.7
9. December 30, 2000 - 12.0
10. December 24, 1912 - 11.4
11. December 26, 1933 - 11.2
12. December 19-20, 2009 - 10.9
13. December 16-17, 2020 - 10.5
14. December 13-14, 1917 - 9.5
15. December 19-20, 1945 - 8.3
