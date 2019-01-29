EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5111749" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis reports on the snowy conditions from Wallkill in Orange County.

Toni Yates reports on the expanding polar vortex taking over the New York area.

Some of the coldest temperatures this season will be taking a grip on the New York City area for the next couple of days.The system ushering in the deep freeze brought snow to the north and west of the city by Tuesday afternoon.A winter weather advisory remained in effect in those areas into Wednesday morning for 2 to 5 inches of snow.Farther upstate and west, in places like the Catskills and the Poconos, a winter storm warning remained in effect as 6 to 10 inches was expected.POTENTIAL SNOWFALL TOTALSNew Jersey also saw some winter weather, with flurries and minor accumulation. The state had plows and salt truck at the ready.The frigid air unleashed by the polar vortex in the Midwest will expand into the New York area behind the winter storm, bringing the coldest air for the region thus far in 2019.The snow will come to an end in the pre-dawn hours Wednesday but with temperatures dropping, roads are expected to be icy for the morning commute.Wednesday will be windy and much colder, with a snow shower or flurry around in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-20s, but nighttime lows will dip into the single digits in New York City and below zero in many places to the north and west.The coldest air will reach the I-95 corridor late Wednesday night and Thursday.After single-digit low temperatures on Wednesday night, high temperatures on Thursday will only be in the teens.Coupled with biting winds, it will feel below zero everywhere.Friday will be partly sunny and still cold, with a high in the mid-20s.A moderating trend will ensue next weekend as highs hit 30 on Saturday and maybe near 40 degrees by next Sunday.----------