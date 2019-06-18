Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Warning in effect for parts of New Jersey

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The rain is falling Tuesday, prompting a flash flood warning in parts of New Jersey.

The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. in Middlesex and Somerset counties. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were also in effect for parts of the region.

Lee Goldberg has an update on this afternoon's storms.



Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
