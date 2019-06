AccuWeather Alert: Flash Flood Warning in effect for parts of New Jersey

EMBED >More News Videos Lee Goldberg has an update on this afternoon's storms.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The rain is falling Tuesday, prompting a flash flood warning in parts of New Jersey.The warning is in effect until 5:45 p.m. in Middlesex and Somerset counties. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were also in effect for parts of the region. Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.