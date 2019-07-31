Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Severe storm warnings issued

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of New York City and the Tri-State area. AccuWeather says the main threats are heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Sam Champion has the latest AccuWeather forecast.



Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for showers and thunderstorms, still steamy, with a high of 87.

Thursday
Scattered showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 86.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.

Saturday
Thunder threat with a high of 85.

Sunday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 88.

Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 87.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 86.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
