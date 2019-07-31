AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms hit the area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of New York City and the Tri-State area. AccuWeather says the main threats are heavy downpours and gusty winds.
Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for showers and thunderstorms, still steamy, with a high of 87.
Thursday
Scattered showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 86.
Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.
Saturday
Thunder threat with a high of 85.
Sunday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 88.
Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 87.
Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 86.
