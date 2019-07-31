Weather

AccuWeather Alert: Severe storms hit the area

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Severe thunderstorm warnings have been issued for parts of New York City and the Tri-State area. AccuWeather says the main threats are heavy downpours and gusty winds.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.

Wednesday
AccuWeather Alert for showers and thunderstorms, still steamy, with a high of 87.

Thursday
Scattered showers and a thunderstorm with a high of 86.

Friday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.

Saturday
Thunder threat with a high of 85.

Sunday
Thunderstorm possible with a high of 88.

Monday
Still a chance of storms with a high of 87.

Tuesday
Partly sunny with a high of 86.

