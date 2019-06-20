AccuWeather Alert: Strong to severe storms

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Thursday
Showers and thunderstorms that could be severe, and a high of 79.
Friday
Summer begins with morning showers then clearing skies, and a high of 77.
Saturday
Sunny and breezy with a high of 77.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 81.
Monday
Spotty thunderstorms with a high of 84.
Tuesday
Warm and humid, chance of thunderstorms with a high of 86.
Wednesday
Partly sunny with a high of 84.
