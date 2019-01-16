WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Watching 2 chances for snow this week

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
While it's quiet for now, we continue to monitor two storms that'll be affecting the Tri-State area in the coming days.

Snow Chance #1

The first one moves in Thursday night with snow developing from west to east during the evening hours and continuing overnight and into early Friday morning.

This can deposit an inch or two of snow from New York City and points north and west, creating slippery travel for the Friday morning commute.

The snow will mix with some rain near the coast before ending.


Snow Chance #2

The weekend storm is much larger with copious moisture that'll be spreading north from the Gulf of Mexico.

The track of the low pressure center still looks to be very close to New York City, and that'll tend to allow some milder air to wrap into parts of the region.

But cold enough air will likely be in place initially for precipitation to begin as snow early Saturday night before mixing with and changing to rain later at night as milder air tries to sneak in.

However, cold air will be very stubborn to leave areas north and west of the city, and that means a prolonged period of snow/ice is likely in these areas.


Precipitation can change back to snow or flurries before ending late Sunday as it turns windy and sharply colder by nightfall with a flash freeze.

Any standing water or slush could quickly turn to ice later Sunday, creating numerous slick spots.

Temperatures in the 40s early Sunday will fall into the single digits at night!



