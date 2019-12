AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm brings snow through the evening

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A second round of snow has been moving through our area on Monday and will continue during the evening as winter Storm Warnings remain in place across the Tri-State Area.Winter Storm Warnings are in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday for many northern and western suburbs, with a Winter Weather Advisory in New York City and nearby suburbs. A Coastal Flood Advisory is also in effect until 2 p.m., and travel has been difficult across the entire region.The afternoon was windy with intermittent light rain, mixing with and changing to snow early. The snow came down hard during the commute home, with reduced visibility and slick travel on untreated surfaces.Temperatures initially in the mid 30s will fall toward the freezing mark, and expect northeast winds to become north 12-25 mph with gusts to 30mph.Monday night will be cloudy, blustery and cold with evening snow, tapering off after midnight. Expect totals around 3 inches in New York City, 1"-3" south, 3"-6" in the northern suburbs -- and quickly going up to 6"-12" north and west of there.Tuesday will be partly to mostly sunny, brisk and cold with perhaps a lingering morning flurry.There will still be some slick spots to contend with during the morning commute, and highs in the upper 30s will feel like the 20s as a northwest wind blows at 12-25 mph.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:AccuWeather Alert with rain turning to snow and a high of 39.Brisk and cold with a high of 40.Clouds and sun with a high of 42.Brisk and chilly with a high of 41.Still chilly with a high of 44.windy and colder with a high of 46.Not as harsh with a high of 44.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app ----------