AccuWeather: Expect some snow and sleet

All of this will create some slick travel for the Monday evening commute, especially north and west of the city.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
A little PM snow with a high of 37.
Tuesday
Rain and drizzle with a high of 38.
Wednesday
Turning windy with a high of 37.
Thursday
Brisk and cold with a high of 27.
Friday
Mostly sunny with a high of 34.
Saturday
Variable clouds with a high of 39.
Sunday
Clouds to sun with a high of 46.
