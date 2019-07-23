AccuWeather Alert: More thunderstorms before rain tapers off

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Tuesday
Lingering AM rain with a high of 77.
Wednesday
Sunny and pleasant with a high of 81.
Thursday
Sunny and beautiful with a high of 83.
Friday
Mostly sunny with a high of 84.
Saturday
More humid with a high of 85.
Sunday
Warm and humid with a high of 87.
Monday
Warm and humid again with a high of 89.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast