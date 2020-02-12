AccuWeather: Sunshine with a shower in the afternoon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fog and drizzle move out overnight to make way for drier air and high temperatures in the 60s on Monday. Showers are possible during the afternoon hours.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Clouds and sun with a high of 61.
Tuesday
Cooler clouds with a high of 50.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy with a high of 52.
Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 60.
Friday
Variable clouds with a high of 60.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 60.
Sunday
Mainly cloudy with a high of 55.
