Con Ed working to restore power to more than 20K without power in Brooklyn, Queens

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Wednesday morning, there were still more than 20,000 customers in Brooklyn and Queens without power.

Driving through Brooklyn, you could find some neighborhoods with power and others still in the dark.

Plenty of NYPD officers responded to patrol the areas affected.

Con Edison set up an outrach van in Flatlands on Avenue K to answer residents' questions.

At last check, there were some 17,000 without power in Brooklyn and 4,000 without power in Queens.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that the power outages were caused by the strain from the extreme heat, leading some equipment to fail.

Con Ed says it was forced to cut some power - in order to prevent a more widespread outage.

The utility reduced voltage by eight percent to neighborhoods in Southeast Brooklyn as a precaution.

The voltage reduction was also implemented in Coney Island, Seagate, Brighton Beach, Manhattan Beach, and Sheepshead Bay, but ConEd is not asking customers in those areas to conserve energy.

Mayor de Blasio also tweeted that the FDNY and EMS are checking on people in the area who rely on medical equipment.


Meantime, The Red Cross has a shelter open for anyone seeking relief from the heat.

It's located at Junior High School 278 on Stuart Street in Marine Park. There is space for 200 people and it will remain open all morning.

Traffic lights are out in that area and thousands of homes are in the dark.

The Red Cross found it necessary to deploy its disaster relief team.

Governor Andrew Cuomo is speaking out about the outage and said there is no excuse for it. He is blasting the agency and says they should have been better prepared.

