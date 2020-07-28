Isaias track: Hurricane headed toward NYC; Warning for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning from South Santee River, South Carolina, to Surf City, North Carolina. A tropical storm warning was extended northward up the East Coast all the way to mouth of the Merrimack River in New Hampshire.
Isaias was upgraded to a hurricane at 8 p.m. and was expected to make landfall with dangerous winds and storm surge.
On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will approach the coasts of northeastern South Carolina and southern North Carolina within the hurricane warning area this evening. The center will then move inland across eastern North Carolina early Tuesday morning into our area later in the day.
The primary threat from Isaias will be the torrential rainfall, but we also expect wind gusts up to 50 mph..
AccuWeather says much of the region could get 2 to 4 inches of rain with locally higher amounts. The heaviest rainful for the immediate New York City area should happen during the afternoon on Tuesday.
RELATED: How Tri-State is preparing for Isaias
SOUTHEASTERN U.S.
The center of Isaias remained well offshore as it passed Georgia's coast on Monday. Authorities were getting ready in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, ordering swimmers out of the water to avoid rough surf and strong rip currents. Still, many people were out enjoying the beach, walking dogs and getting their feet wet under overcast skies.
"We're from Michigan, so we get snow and go through it all," Aliyah Owens, who arrived in Myrtle Beach for a summer vacation Sunday, told WTBW-TV. "A little water isn't going to hurt."
On Pawleys Island, southwest of Myrtle Beach, Terrie Wilson Heffner moved outdoor furniture and potted plants against her house and kept her TV tuned to weather reports. Otherwise, she wasn't too worried about the approaching storm. A coastal South Carolina resident since 1981, when Hurricane Hugo destroyed her parents' home, Heffner said she doesn't leave except for major storms.
"They don't really scare me," Heffner said, "but I have great respect for them."
Officials in frequently flooded Charleston, South Carolina, handed out sandbags and opened parking garages so residents on the low-lying peninsula that includes downtown could stow their cars above ground. Though the center of Isaias was expected to pass offshore of Charleston Monday evening, National Weather Service meteorologists said a major flood was possible if rainfall is heavy when the high tide arrives at about 9 p.m.
Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg told a news conference he didn't plan a curfew, though city offices were closing early. He asked residents to stay home after 6 p.m. when winds are predicted to increase above 40 mph (64 kph) and flooding could be at its worst.
"It's a great night, as long as your power is up, to watch a movie or read a book," Tecklenburg said. "Just chill out this evening. Stay home and stay safe."
North Carolina's ferry operators were wrapping up evacuations of tourists and residents from Ocracoke Island. The ferry division tweeted Sunday that its vessels had carried 3,335 people and 1,580 vehicles off of Ocracoke, which is reachable only by plane or boat. Officials on North Carolina's Outer Banks were taking no chances after taking a beating less than a year ago from Hurricane Dorian.
Morgan Stewart said many residents evacuating from the Outer Banks had come into the store where she works in the inland community of Kinston to buy tarps, batteries, flashlights and other supplies.
"You can tell they're worried," said Stewart, who saw cars parked on higher ground over the weekend as she secured her boat at a marina.
Over the weekend, Isaias brought heavy rain and flooding to Florida as officials kept a close eye on the storm while dealing with surging cases of the coronavirus. The storm had weakened from a hurricane to a tropical storm on Saturday afternoon, and its most damaging winds remained offshore.
RELATED: For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app
THE BAHAMAS
Meanwhile, officials in the Bahamas cleared people out of Abaco island who have been living in temporary structures since Dorian devastated the area, killing at least 70 people. Bahamian officials said they were concerned about a Category 1 storm hitting amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"The center of COVID-19 now is in Grand Bahama," the island's minister, Sen. Kwasi Thompson, told government-run ZNS Bahamas. "No one wanted to see a situation where we are now facing a hurricane."
The Bahamas has reported more than 570 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 14 deaths. It recently barred travelers from the U.S. following a surge in cases after it reopened to international tourism.
Paula Miller, Mercy Corps director for the Bahamas, told The Associated Press that people on the island were still standing in line for gas on Saturday ahead of the storm. The area was still recovering from Dorian, complicating preparations for this one."
Authorities closed Florida beaches, parks and virus testing sites, lashing signs to palm trees so they wouldn't blow away. Officials also adapted their shelter policies to the pandemic, providing spaces where people could stay safely apart from each other to prevent the spread of the virus. In Palm Beach County, about 150 people were in shelters, and they were wearing masks, said emergency management spokeswoman Lisa De La Rionda.
The county has a voluntary evacuation order for those living in mobile or manufactured homes, or those who feel their home can't withstand winds. In Indian River County, north of West Palm Beach, Florida, emergency shelters were clearing out Sunday after Isaias was downgraded to a tropical storm. Officials told TCPalm newspapers that 38 people registered at three schools used as shelters.
Those areas now must be cleaned to ensure no traces of the coronavirus remain as teachers and staff report Monday to prepare for the upcoming school year. No one checked in with COVID-19 symptoms. Temperature checks were done at the door, officials said, and isolation rooms were designated in case anyone came in with symptoms.
CARIBBEAN
Isaias caused destruction and two deaths as it uprooted trees, destroyed crops and homes and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. One man died in the Dominican Republic. In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from floods that swept away one woman, whose body was recovered Saturday. Isaias then snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday.
Officials in the Bahamas opened shelters for people in Abaco island to help those who have been living in temporary structures since Dorian devastated the area, killing at least 70 people in September 2019.
HOW TO PRONOUNCE ISAIAS
If you were wondering, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the proper pronunciation is ees-ah-EE-ahs.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
ABC7 Unite: Teens rebuild man's home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Check AccuTrack Radar
RELATED: 2020 hurricane season storm name list