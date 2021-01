AccuWeather Alert: Major Nor'easter to bring heavy snowstorm to NYC, NJ and the Tri-State area

EMBED >More News Videos People out enjoying Central Park Wednesday were graced with a once in a lifetime sight, a Snowy Owl.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The combination of strong winds and snow have the potential to make conditions blizzard-like in the Tri-State area.Slated to impact the Tri-State area starting Sunday evening and carrying all the way into early Tuesday, the major, long-duration winter storm is expected to bring 6"-12" to parts of the area, even in New York City, which could see up to 10 inches.The National Weather Service has already issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of the area for late Sunday night through late Monday night.Sunday will be cold with increasing and thickening clouds as highs stay in the upper 20s.Snow will hold off until Sunday evening after 6 or 7, arriving from southwest to northeast and accumulating 1"-3" overnight as it turns breezy.On Monday during the day, the brunt of the snow is expected to be felt, as well as 40-50 mph winds.Roads will become snow-packed and slippery as temperatures dip into the mid 20s.Sleet can mix in at times, mainly at the coast, holding down accumulations south and east of New York City. The mixing may limit snow totals south and east of the city.In Northern Jersey, residents may see 12-plus inches.Strong wind gusts are possible, mainly at the coast and across Long Island.Temperatures may nudge just above the freezing mark in the city.The storm slowly departs on Tuesday, but it'll still be blustery and chilly with lingering snow showers and flurries.Additional significant accumulation is not likely during the day Tuesday, but flakes will still be flying at times.Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates on the forecast over the weekend.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app