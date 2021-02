AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Watch for snow on Thursday in NYC and the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Another round of snow and mixed precipitation is headed our way on Thursday into Friday.The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for New York City and much of the Tri-State.Heavy mixed precipitation is possible starting late Wednesday night/early Thursday morning with accumulations of several inches possible.Snow is expected in NYC at least by mid-morning and because of the cold dry air to the north, it might take a good part of the day to get north of I-84.Right now, Lee Goldberg predicts most of the area will see between 5 to 10 inches of snow.If sleet does not mix in with the snow in the city until evening, more than 6 inches of snow is possible. However, if the changeover to sleet starts around 3 or 4 in the afternoon, that will bring the total accumulation in the city down to about 5 inches.The heavier snow totals will be off to the north and west. Northern New Jersey and parts of the Hudson Valley have the best chance to get more than 10 inches of snow.Travel could be very difficult. The earlier you can travel Thursday to beat the snow and hazardous conditions, the better.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app