Weather

Snow to rain back to snow in the Tri-State area, advisories in place

By
MAHWAH, New Jersey (WABC) -- The weather flip flopped from rain to snow and back again in the Tri-State area.

More snow is expected throughout Monday evening.

Drivers in New Jersey are being urged to take it slow on the roads and there is a travel advisory in place in New York City.

EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates reports on the snow from Mahwah.



Snow blanketed Wayne, New Jersey and officials sent the salt trucks out in force to treat the roadways for the morning commute.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy delayed his planned trip to California so he could oversee the response to the winter storm.

Governor Murphy says the Department of Transportation is prepared to keep state roads and highways clear.

EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Murphy said 2,100 pieces of equipment dispatched to clear roads.



DOT crews began pretreating many state highways with brine solution over the past several days.

The Governor says the board of public utilities is in contact with the four major electric companies to ensure they are prepared to restore power if needed.

"That's a big flashing light for me, ice concerns and how you are driving, also as it relates to potential power outages," Governor Murphy said.

Several school districts have decided to close or delay their openings.

In New Jersey, if you or someone you know is in need of a warming center, can call 2-1-1 to find a location near you.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathermahwahnew york citysnow stormsnow
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
New Yorkers urged to use mass transit on Monday
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: More snow on the way
New Yorkers urged to use mass transit on Monday
Winter's Eve and NYC's first tree lighting set for Monday
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Man held boy at knife point, demanded sex acts from woman on LI, police say
Victim jumps to escape deadly Brooklyn apartment fire
Teen recorded girl in restaurant bathroom on Long Island: Police
Show More
Alabama unveils statue of civil rights icon Rosa Parks
Tree decoration to fix Holland Tunnel letter 'A' problem
House rented by Jennifer Dulos up for sale in New Canaan
Lori Loughlin's daughter speaks for first time since college scandal
Sewage spill floods hundreds of Queens homes with waste
More TOP STORIES News