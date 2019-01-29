EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5111009" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

Winter weather advisories and storm warnings have been issued for parts of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania ahead of a system that will usher in some of the coldest temperatures this season.Tuesday will be rather cloudy and a bit milder with highs in the low 40s. In the city, some rain will develop late in the day and change to snow at night as temperatures plummet into the lower 20s.The tumbling temperatures will lead to a rapid freeze and potentially treacherous travel conditions for a time later Tuesday night.North and west, a winter weather advisory has been issued into Wednesday morning for 2 to 5 inches of snow.Farther upstate and west, in places like the Catskills and the Poconos, a winter storm warning has been issued with heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches expected. Snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour are expected Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.POTENTIAL SNOWFALL TOTALSArctic air will then dominate for all of us from mid to late week.Wednesday will be windy and much colder, with a snow shower or flurry around in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 20s, but nighttime lows will dip into the single digits in New York City and below zero in many places to the north and west.Wind chills will be below zero everywhere.Thursday will be mostly sunny, windy and frigid with a high only in the mid teens, but it will still feel like below zero.Friday will be partly sunny and still cold, with a high in the mid 20s.A moderating trend will ensue next weekend as highs hit 30 on Saturday and maybe near 40 degrees by next Sunday.----------