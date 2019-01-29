WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Rain, snow and brutal cold

11am: Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest on rain, snow and extreme cold arriving in the region beginning this afternoon.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Winter weather advisories and storm warnings have been issued for parts of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania ahead of a system that will usher in some of the coldest temperatures this season.

Tuesday will be rather cloudy and a bit milder with highs in the low 40s. In the city, some rain will develop late in the day and change to snow at night as temperatures plummet into the lower 20s.

The tumbling temperatures will lead to a rapid freeze and potentially treacherous travel conditions for a time later Tuesday night.

EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

RELATED: Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

North and west, a winter weather advisory has been issued into Wednesday morning for 2 to 5 inches of snow.

Farther upstate and west, in places like the Catskills and the Poconos, a winter storm warning has been issued with heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches expected. Snowfall rates up to 1 inch per hour are expected Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph.

POTENTIAL SNOWFALL TOTALS



Arctic air will then dominate for all of us from mid to late week.

Wednesday will be windy and much colder, with a snow shower or flurry around in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 20s, but nighttime lows will dip into the single digits in New York City and below zero in many places to the north and west.

Wind chills will be below zero everywhere.

RELATED: Download the AccuWeather app for updates on the go

Thursday will be mostly sunny, windy and frigid with a high only in the mid teens, but it will still feel like below zero.

Friday will be partly sunny and still cold, with a high in the mid 20s.

A moderating trend will ensue next weekend as highs hit 30 on Saturday and maybe near 40 degrees by next Sunday.

----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatheraccuweather alertcoldsnowNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
What's the lowest temp ever recorded in each state?
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
NY area coping with deep freeze, dangerous travel conditions
Tips: Staying safe, warm amid the arctic blast
More Weather
Top Stories
Mother fatally falls down subway station stairs carrying baby
3 teens wanted in attack on good Samaritan at McDonald's
Disney wish comes true for boy mauled by dogs
FaceTime bug lets callers listen through unanswered phones
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Manhole fires knock out power to 3 Flushing buildings
Annual homeless count begins in New York City
FDNY rescues woman trapped in UES elevator since Friday
Fruit sold at Walmart, Costco and Aldi recalled due to listeria
Show More
NY woman says she OK'd life support termination for stranger
New video released in fatal Bushwick shooting
2 men shot in police-involved shooting in Newark
More News