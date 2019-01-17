A general one to three inches of snow late Thursday tonight into early Friday will result in some slick travel, then a larger storm this coming weekend will bring a sloppy mix.Winter Storm Watches have already been issued for Dutchess, Ulster, Sullivan, and Pike Counties for Saturday night and Sunday. Even if precipitation changes to rain for some on Saturday night, it'll turn BITTERLY COLD by Sunday night and there can be many slick spots!Thursday will be colder with some sun followed by increasing clouds and highs only in the lower 30s. Snow will arrive around midnight tonight, probably mixing with a little sleet and rain near the coast late. Watch for slick spots on untreated roads and sidewalks overnight.Expect a bit of leftover snow early Friday, as well as a touch of rain near the coast. Total accumulations will range from a coating to an inch near the coast, but one to three inches elsewhere. Some slick travel is still likely during the morning commute, but temperatures will moderate into the lower 40s during the afternoon.Saturday will be brisk and chillier with some sun followed by clouds. Snow will begin early Saturday night, then mix with some sleet and freezing rain before changing to rain late, but prolonged snow/ice well inland will cause significant travel problems.Sunday will be cloudy with rain (and ice N&W) that can change back to snow or flurries before ending late. It'll turn windy and sharply colder by nightfall with a flash freeze. Expect numerous slick spots as wet surfaces and slush turn to ice. Temperatures in the 40s early will plummet in the single digits at night.Monday will be blustery and bitterly cold with intervals of clouds and sun, along with the chance of flurries and a snow shower. Highs will only be in the teens, but it'll feel even colder with the wind.----------