AccuWeather: Heavy rain falling across New York area

AccuTrack Radar is monitoring a system expected to bring heavy rain to the region today. A Flood Watch is in effect for the Tri-State area.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
A flash flood watch has been issued for much of the New York City metro region as a winter storm is drenching the area with heavy rain Thursday.

The same system is bringing a wintry mix to areas to the far north and west.
Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the updated forecast from AccuWeather.


Rain developed overnight and will continue heavy at times throughout the entire day. It will stay mild, however, with temperatures in the 50s.

A couple of inches of rain is possible from this storm.

As the storm moves out, temperatures will fall and the breeze will kick up, with gusts as high as 30 mph. A wind advisory will be in effect for parts of the area later today.

Skies clear out tonight to make way for a sunny Friday with temperatures in the 30s.

