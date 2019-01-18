WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warnings, Watches ahead of weekend storm

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest on a winter storm expected to bring snow, ice, rain and bitterly cold temperatures to the Tri-State area.

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Winter storm warnings and watches have been issued ahead of a weekend system that will bring snow, ice and rain to the New York City and Tri-State area Saturday night into Sunday.

Even if precipitation changes to rain for some on Saturday night, it'll turn BITTERLY COLD by Sunday night and there can be many slick spots!

RELATED: Latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service



Friday will be cloudy with temperatures in the lower 40s.

Saturday will be brisk and chillier with some sun followed by clouds.

Snow will begin early Saturday evening, then mix with some sleet and freezing rain before changing to rain late, but prolonged snow/ice well inland will cause significant travel problems.

For New York City and the nearby suburbs, expect 3"-6" of snow before the changeover with higher totals north. Here's the first look at potential snowfall totals:

Significant icing can occur just north and west of the city, which could lead to ice on trees and power lines, power outages and very slippery travel and walking conditions.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain (and ice N&W) that can change back to snow or flurries before ending late. It'll turn windy and sharply colder by nightfall with a flash freeze.

Expect numerous slick spots as wet surfaces and slush turn to ice. Temperatures in the low 40s early will plummet in the single digits at night.



Monday will be blustery and bitterly cold with intervals of clouds and sun, along with the chance of flurries and a snow shower. Highs will only be in the teens, but it'll feel even colder with the wind.

Related Topics:
weathersnowstormsnow stormNew York CityNew YorkNew JerseyConnecticut
