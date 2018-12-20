NEW YORK (WABC) --Flood alerts are in effect from Florida to the northeast as a major storm and heavy rain moves up the coast Thursday and Friday.
The large storm organized over the lower Mississippi Valley and is moving in our direction. Temperatures will continue to rise well into the 40s ahead of that system, ensuring that it'll be a rain-maker around here.
The heavy rain is expected to move through the Carolinas on Thursday, and flooding is possible in southern Georgia and north/central Florida.
The severe storms may also produce damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes, presenting a severe threat could also stretch up through coastal North Carolina.
In the Tri-State area, the daylight hours of Thursday should be dry with just some increasing clouds, but rain will arrive at night and could become heavy at times.
The rain will last through much of Friday, which is now an AccuWeather Alert Day, along with gusty winds and very mild temperatures in the middle to upper 50s.
This could be another soaking similar to this past weekend, with rainfall amounts of at least 2 inches possible.
Sustained winds of 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 40 MPH during periods of heavy rainfall are possible Friday.
Things should quiet down and dry out as we head into the weekend, with perhaps a lingering shower early Saturday. High temperatures will cool into the 40s, and a gusty breeze with make it feel colder even though there's no true Arctic air in sight.
At this early juncture, Christmas Eve just looks mostly cloudy and seasonable, but one of our computer models is showing a weak weather system (Alberta Clipper) moving through with some flurries or a bit of snow. If that came to fruition, it probably wouldn't be much of a storm, but we'll be watching it just in case!
So if you're traveling, be prepared for delays Thursday night through Friday with a rainstorm and perhaps on Monday if we get some snow. Have a happy and safe holiday season, and keep it tuned to ABC7NY and Channel 7 for weather updates throughout the week.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast