WEATHER

AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain, damaging winds

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A storm packing heavy rain and gusty winds is impacting the New York City area and most of the east coast through Friday.

Rounds of heavy rain through Friday could bring two to three inches of rainfall that could cause street and stream flooding.
EMBED More News Videos

Meteorologist Amy Freeze has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

Download the AccuWeather app for weather information wherever you go

On top of the rain, we expect powerful winds that could cause coastal flooding, downed trees, and power outages.

Wind gusts of up to 45 M.P.H. are forecast for parts of New York City.

A coastal flood warning has been issued for Friday morning during high tide. Low lying, vulnerable areas can expect widespread flooding and road closures as a result.
Eyewitness News Reporter Toni Yates has more from Sea Bright, NJ
EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates reports on the rain from Sea Bright.

Check here for the latest alerts and advisories from the National Weather Service

The combination of drenching rain, gusty winds and poor visibility from fog and low clouds is likely to cause substantial airline delays.
Drivers will also face difficulties, especially on the highways as rain, wind and urban flooding impede their travels.

Things should quiet down and dry out as we head into the weekend, with perhaps a lingering shower early Saturday. High temperatures will cool into the 40s and a gusty breeze making it feel colder even though there's no true Arctic air in sight.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweatherholidaytravel
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
NYC changing its snow storm strategy
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Winter is coming: Solstice marks shortest day of year
Winter Weather Forecast: What to expect in 2019
More Weather
Top Stories
Building collapses on Park Place in Lower Manhattan
Man stabbed outside barbeque restaurant in Midtown
Aquarium apologies for calling otter 'thicc girl' in tweet
TIPS: Holiday fire safety do's and don'ts
NYPD officer entertains tourists waiting for Springsteen
Woman sorry after making fun of toddler's weight in video
Judge blocks congestion pricing surcharges on for-hire vehicles
Defense Secretary Mattis leaving after clashes with Trump
Show More
NYC changing its snow storm strategy
DA: LaGuardia worker used phone to record woman in bathroom
New Jersey gas station clerk killed during robbery
Woman breaking up subway fight hit in head with metal pipe
Veteran launches GoFundMe to pay for Trump's border wall
More News