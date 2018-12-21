NEW YORK (WABC) --Heavy rains and intense winds brought down trees and power lines across the New York area Friday morning, hampering holiday travel and leaving thousands without power.
Flooding is a also a problem, particularly in the Bronx and in New Jersey, where drivers faced potentially dangerous conditions and some highways were partially closed.
Marcus Solis has more on Bronx River Parkway flooding:
A coastal flooding warning was in effect for most of the area.
Check here for the latest alerts and advisories from the National Weather Service
The storm was bearing down on most of the Northeast, with heavy rain expected to last through the daylight hours. Some areas could finish with 2 to 3 inches of rainfall that caused street and stream flooding.
Eyewitness News Reporter Toni Yates has more from Sea Bright:
The combination of drenching rain, gusty winds and poor visibility from fog and low clouds is causing substantial airline delays on one of the busiest days of the holiday travel season. Drivers were also facing difficulties, especially on the highways as rain, wind and urban flooding impeded their travels.
Download the AccuWeather app for weather information wherever you go
Things should quiet down and dry out as we head into the weekend, with perhaps a lingering shower early Saturday. High temperatures will cool into the 40s, and a gusty breeze making it feel colder even though there's no true Arctic air in sight.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts