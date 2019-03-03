AccuWeather Alert: Winter storm warning issued for New York City, surrounding areas

The next major system arrives on Sunday afternoon as a mix of snow and rain before changing to all snow at night.
Storm totals look to be in the 3"-6" range for New York City, but 6"-8" (Locally 10") just to the north. Expect lower accumulations south and east of the city, where rain can stay mixed in with the snow for a longer period of time Sunday evening.
The snow will wind down by daybreak on Monday, but expect a very messy Monday morning commute with lots of snow-covered roads.
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter Storm Watch tomorrow afternoon until 7am Monday. A mix of snow and rain arrives 4pm-7pm tomorrow, changing to snow for most areas at night. Mixing may continue for a while south and east of #nyc, limiting totals. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/aMf9r8zs5h— Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) March 3, 2019
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.
Sunday
An AccuWeather Alert and Winter Storm Warning for Sunday night into Monday. Mostly cloudy for much of the day. Rain and snow will arrive in the afternoon changing to all snow at night. High near 42. New snow forecast of 3 to 6 inches possible in the city with higher snowfall totals to the north and west.
Monday
Snow ends early. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Northwest wind 13 to 15 mph.
Tuesday
Cold with a high near 32.
Wednesday
Very cold, with a high near 26.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 30.
Friday
A 30 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34.
Saturday
Cloudy with a high of 37
Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast