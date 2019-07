AccuWeather Forecast: Severe storms move through

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A flash flood watch is in effect through the overnight hours as some strong thunderstorms, remnants of Hurricane Barry, could bring heavy downpours to parts of the Tri-State area. Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.More storms possible from the remnants of Barry with a high of 83.Steamy and hot with a high of 91.Extremely hot and humid with a thunderstorm and high of 98.Sticky heat with a high of 97.Showers and thunderstorms with a high of 87.Finally a bit cooler with partly sunny skies and a high of 84.Sunny and comfortable with a high of 82.Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather . For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app