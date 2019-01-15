We're continuing to watch a couple of chances of wintry weather in the coming days.First of all, there may be enough snow later Thursday night into early Friday to cause slippery travel conditions, especially in the city's northern and western suburbs. Secondly, a major winter storm is likely this coming weekend, but not necessarily a major snowstorm.Wednesday will become breezy under partly sunny skies and temperatures moderating into the lower 40s.A cold front will slip through the area tomorrow night, and Thursday's temperatures will barely rise above freezing behind that front.We should be dry during the daylight hours, but there's a good chance for snow or a wintry mix Thursday night into very early Friday morning before temperatures moderate into the 40s during the afternoon.That system could end up dropping a couple of inches of snow north and west of the city, with perhaps a coating all the way down to the coast.Saturday will be brisk and turning colder with some sun followed by increasing clouds.The track of the weekend storm has been trending to the north, and that means milder air will become involved at all levels of the atmosphere.So instead of mostly snow or ice, we can expect a messy mix of precipitation for much of the area, with plain rain making an appearance as well.Snow, ice and rain will arrive Saturday night and continue into Sunday morning before perhaps ending as all snow Sunday afternoon when colder air pours in the region.Highs early Sunday will be in the lower 40s, but temperatures will plummet into the teens at night on the back side of the storm system.The exact track of the storm will have a big impact on precipitation types and amounts, so keep it tuned here all week for updates!No matter what happens on Sunday, the coldest air so far this winter is likely on Monday as highs only get into the lower 20s with nighttime temperatures tumbling into the single digits.----------