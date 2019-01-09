EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=5038946" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Meteorologist Bill Evans has the latest AccuWeather forecast.

The Eyewitness News Accuweather team will be keeping an eye on any weather systems that could interact with that cold air!A cold front moving in overnight can cause spotty showers and even a heavier downpour, followed by a gusty wind later and lasting right through Wednesday. Winds could actually gust to 45mph during the day on Wednesday, along with a snow shower in spots as cold air starts moving into the region.It'll be even colder on Thursday with highs staying the mid-30s. Beyond that, we'll be fighting to get up to the freezing mark for Friday and into the weekend.With avery cold air mass in place, any storms that come along have the potential to produce snow. There are signs that a couple of systems will be moving through the eastern part of the country Saturday and Sunday.If they stay separate, we'll just be dealing with a few snow showers Saturday night and Sunday from a northern piece of energy moving at us from the Great Lakes.However, if the northern system merges with a moisture-laden southern storm along the east coast, we could be dealing with a more significant event.While we are leaning toward weaker scenario #1, both of them are still on the table, and you should keep it tuned to ABC7NY and Channel 7 Eyewitness News all week as we'll be passing along the latest information!----------