AccuWeather: May chill brings wind, cooler temperatures

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- We start the week with a May chill that will bring wind and cooler temperatures Monday. An afternoon shower is possible in some parts of the area.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Monday
Windy and cooler with a high of 63.

Tuesday
Cool sun and clouds with a high of 61.

Wednesday
Still cool with a high of 58.

Thursday

Clouds and sun with a high of 61.

Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 60.

Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 54.

Sunday
Cloudy Mother's Day with a high of 54.



