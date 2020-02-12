AccuWeather: May chill brings wind, cooler temperatures

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We start the week with a May chill that will bring wind and cooler temperatures Monday. An afternoon shower is possible in some parts of the area.
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Windy and cooler with a high of 63.
Tuesday
Cool sun and clouds with a high of 61.
Wednesday
Still cool with a high of 58.
Thursday
Clouds and sun with a high of 61.
Friday
Sun and clouds with a high of 60.
Saturday
Chance of rain with a high of 54.
Sunday
Cloudy Mother's Day with a high of 54.
