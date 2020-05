AccuWeather: May chill brings wind, cooler temperatures

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We start the week with a May chill that will bring wind and cooler temperatures Monday. An afternoon shower is possible in some parts of the area.Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:Windy and cooler with a high of 63.Cool sun and clouds with a high of 61.Still cool with a high of 58.Clouds and sun with a high of 61.Sun and clouds with a high of 60.Chance of rain with a high of 54.Cloudy Mother's Day with a high of 54.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app