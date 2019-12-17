Weather

AccuWeather: Wintry mess across the Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Snow, sleet and rain will move into the area making for a messy Tuesday. Winter storm warnings have been issued for areas to the north and west of New York City.

Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:

Tuesday

Rain in the city, but snow and ice to the north and west. High 38.

Click here for any school closings and delays.

Wednesday
Turning windy with a high of 37.

Thursday
Brisk and cold with a high of 27.

Friday

Mostly sunny with a high of 34.

Saturday
Variable clouds with a high of 39.

WATCH OUR "READY FOR WINTER" ACCUWEATHER SPECIAL

Sunday
Clouds to sun with a high of 46.

Monday
Partly sunny. High 46.

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police searching for 14-year-old in murder of Barnard College student
"I want justice!" Dad confronts daughter's alleged attacker in court
NYCHA tops worst landlord list in NYC
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Amber Alert issued for 2 kids last seen playing in front yard
Video shows UPS worker tossing package into Connecticut home
Man risks life during lunch break to rescue three deer
Show More
Large fire burns through NJ warehouse, causing partial roof collapse
Shooting wounds man, sends bullet flying into CT classroom
State releases study on teacher cancer rates at LI school near landfill
MTA report touts improvements in NYC subway performance
Union boss sorry after saying murdered student was buying drugs
More TOP STORIES News