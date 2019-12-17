NEW YORK (WABC) -- Snow, sleet and rain will move into the area making for a messy Tuesday. Winter storm warnings have been issued for areas to the north and west of New York City.
Click here for the latest advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Tuesday
Rain in the city, but snow and ice to the north and west. High 38.
Click here for any school closings and delays.
Wednesday
Turning windy with a high of 37.
Thursday
Brisk and cold with a high of 27.
Friday
Mostly sunny with a high of 34.
Saturday
Variable clouds with a high of 39.
WATCH OUR "READY FOR WINTER" ACCUWEATHER SPECIAL
Sunday
Clouds to sun with a high of 46.
Monday
Partly sunny. High 46.
Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
AccuWeather: Wintry mess across the Tri-State
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News