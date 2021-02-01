Connecticut officials urge residents to stay off roads during winter storm

The operations center, which was already activated in a virtual capacity for the COVID pandemic, will remain activated to monitor and respond to conditions brought on by the storm.
The governor is also directing Connecticut's Severe Cold Weather Protocol to remain in effect and be extended through 10 p.m. Wednesday.
The system will allow state agencies to ensure the most vulnerable residents receive protection from the severe conditions.
Lamont is also urging people in Connecticut to avoid all unnecessary travel during the storm and to remain in place on Monday if possible.
"During this storm, we are expecting the rate of snow to come down fast, falling at rates of up to one to two inches at times, which will cause whiteout conditions that will make travel dangerous," Governor Lamont said.
The governor has also issued an order implementing a travel ban on certain tractor trailers.
The order bans all empty and tandem tractor trailers from traveling on Interstates 84, 91, and 95, and all tractor trailers from traveling on Interstate 84.
The state has 634 plow trucks, 18 industrial loader-mounted snow blowers and over 100 front-end loaders, in addition to roughly 200 contractors that are on standby and ready to supplement the state plowing fleet.
COVID-19 vaccine appointments may be canceled Monday and Tuesday.
