WEATHER

Drenching rain causes severe flooding in parts of New Jersey, New York City

By
BAYONNE, New Jersey (WABC) --
Drenching rain caused severe flooding across parts of the New York area Tuesday, particularly in New Jersey. In New York City, subway service was impacted by stations becoming flooded.

A flash flood warning was issued in the Bronx and Westchester County in New York, in Bergen and Hudson counties in New Jersey, and in Fairfield County in Connecticut.

Bayonne was especially hard hit, with water knee- and tire-high. There were reports of trapped motorists, and a school had to be evacuated.
EMBED More News Videos

Anthony Johnson reports on the flooding in Bayonne.


Pastor Michael Kelly with the Beacon Christian Academy said all students at the elementary school and day care center were being evacuated, and that school officials were in touch with parents to pick up their children.

There is also flooding in the gym and the nursery, so the schools will be closed Wednesday. Pastor Kelly said they will need to take the day to sanitize the areas before the students can be allowed back inside. The floodwater backing up into the building is not near the students, who are said to be safe.

Police had the most flooded streets blocked off, and officials said all low-lying areas were under water.

CLICK HERE for the latest AccuWeather forecast

Rescues were taking place all across the Garden State, as vehicles got stuck in flash flood waters with drivers unable to safely exit their vehicles. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far.

Motorists were urged to drive with caution and advised against driving through deep water.

The Bronx River Parkway was closed from the County Center to the split with the Sprain Brook Parkway in both directions due to flooding.

In New York City, Southbound C trains were running express from 59 St-Columbus Circle to Canal St. while Southbound E trains were running express from 42 St-Port Authority to Canal St. because of flooding reported in stations.

Visit MTA.info for updates.
CLICK HERE for the latest AccuWeather alerts and advisories.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherfloodingrainweatherBayonneHudson CountyNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain all day Tuesday
Hurricane Florence death toll at 35 in North Carolina
Fall 2018 Predictions: Weather outlook for NYC area
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Weather
Top Stories
Bill Cosby gets 3 to 10 years in prison for sex assault
Brett Kavanaugh's ex-roommate says he believes 2nd accuser
President Trump's UN speech draws blank stares, laughter
FIRST ON 7: Some MTA buses out of service due to bed bug concerns
FDNY pulls 3 people from Bronx apartment fire, 2 critical
Michael Kors buys Versace for $2 billion
7-year-old crushes national anthem at LA Galaxy game
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy rain all day Tuesday
Show More
Bronx pedestrian struck investigated as deadly hit and run
Woman arraigned in birthing center stabbings
2nd death from West Nile virus confirmed in New Jersey
Driver finds baby crawling across busy New Jersey road
Street closures, security for UN General Assembly in NYC
More News