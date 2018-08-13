WEATHER

Heavy rain sparks more flash flooding in New Jersey

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey (WABC) --
A slow-moving system dumped more than a half-foot of rain on parts of New Jersey causing more flash flooding and damage on Monday.

Brick Township, New Jersey reported near 8 inches of rain as rescuers evacuated dozens of people as the flooding sparked a state of emergency.


The township asked citizens to stay off of the roads as more rain was expected.

Belmar reported more than 6 inches of rain during Monday's soaker.

In Neptune, a tree fell into a home during the heavy rain and winds Monday morning. Olive Street was closed after the incident because wires were taken down in the fall.


AccuWeather says rainfall rates of an inch per hour are possible with any of these showers and thunderstorms.

Authorities have already declared a state of emergency in Little Falls after flooding wreaked havoc across the area this weekend.

RELATED: What to do if you're returning to a flooded home

On Monday, families were trying to clean up as the rain continues to fall. Many have lost parts of their lives: appliances, photo albums, kids' toys and winter items stored in the basement that are now destroyed and coated in mud.

"We are devastated," Fran Richards said. "Everything in the basement flooded, cars floating, it's devastating."

The rain was even heavy enough to flood a Route 46 car dealership, sending vehicles floating like small icebergs.
Video shows cars floating away in the flood waters in Little Falls, New Jersey.



Parked cars floated down the street and the force of the water was enough to crumble the foundation of a home.

