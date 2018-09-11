EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=4213118" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toni Yates reports on how the Jersey Shore is preparing for Hurricane Florence

New Jersey shore towns are making preparations for Hurricane Florence, encourage residents to take precautions.Governor Phil Murphy is holding a 1:30 p.m. news conference to outline the steps being taken across the state to protect shorelines and prepare for beach erosion and flooding.Belmar is among a host of Jersey Shore towns gearing up for the monster storm, which is expected to have its biggest impact Thursday.The Carolinas are expected to bear the brunt of the hurricane, but officials are still advising residents to move vehicles to higher ground.Residents are also urged to secure property and loose articles that may become airborne in high winds, including trash cans, patio furniture and grills, and stock up on bottled water, sufficient medications and flashlights should they be needed.Belmar has also lowered the water level in both lakes.