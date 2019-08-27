Weather

Tropical Storm Dorian likely to become hurricane on path to Caribbean

MIAMI (WABC) -- Forecasters say the fourth tropical storm of the Atlantic hurricane season is maintaining its strength as it moves toward the Windward Islands.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said that Tropical Storm Dorian could intensify to near hurricane strength over the eastern Caribbean Sea by late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Tropical Storm Warnings have currently been issued for Barbados, St. Lucia, and St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The path of the Tropical Storm is currently forecast to make landfall on the east coast of the Dominican Republic early Thursday morning but is expected to weaken significantly after that with no heavy impact set for the U.S.



There is another tropical low pressure system developing off the Southeastern U.S. coast which could develop into a tropical depression or even turn into Tropical Storm Erin. The low pressure system, however, is forecast to move away from the coast causing only high surf in the region.

