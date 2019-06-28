Weather

NYC Weather: Summer heat here to stay for a few days

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The heat is here to stay for the next few days, as temperatures continue to climb across the Tri-State area.

Click here for the latest watches and warnings from the National Weather Service.

Here's the 7-day forecast for the immediate New York City area.




Friday
A sizzling summer day with a high of 91.

Saturday
Warm and steamy thunderstorms with a high of 90.

Sunday
Possible stray shower with a high of 83.

Monday
Sun and clouds with a high of 83.

Tuesday
Chance of thunderstorms with a high of 87.

Wednesday
Nice and normal with a high of 85.

Thursday
Slight chance of rain with a high of 86.

RELATED: Watch Lee Goldberg's Summer Forecast

Check the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.


Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweatherweatherforecast
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings, delays, and early dismissals
AccuTrack Radar
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LI mom in custody after deaths of 2-year-old twin daughters
1 dead in accident on Long Island Expressway in Queens
12-year-old contracts rare flesh-eating bacteria on vacation
Long Island man accused of forcibly raping 14-year-old girl
VIDEO: Teen catches toddler falling from 2nd-floor apartment in Turkey
21-year-old college student killed in Bahamas shark attack
Drivers can pay parking tickets by donating school supplies
Show More
VIDEO: Driver jumps out of moving car, runs into traffic after police chase
3 stagehands injured by falling debris in NYC theater
Wis. father angered over cake kills 5-year-old son, prosecutors say
3-year-old boy critical after falling out 6th floor window
Nipsey Hussle case: 'Snitching talk preceded shooting, documents say
More TOP STORIES News