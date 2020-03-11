Weather

Magnitude 3.1 quake rattles Glens Falls in upstate New York

GLENS FALLS, New York -- A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck an area near the upstate New York city of Glens Falls on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake hit at 6:43 a.m. and was centered on a spot just southwest of the village of South Glens Falls.

The Post-Star of Glens Falls reported that the quake was strong enough to noticeably shake houses throughout the region.

"At first I thought it was a log truck that went ripping by," Warrensburg resident Jim Coughlin told the newspaper. "Then I got an alert from my weather app that it was an earthquake."

There were no reports of injuries or damage.

