Massive ash cloud towers over Indonesia after volcanic eruption

Day turned to night in parts of Indonesia after Mount Sinabung erupted, spewing a towering ash cloud tens of thousands of feet in the air, according to AccuWeather.More than 30,000 people had to be evacuated from the surrounding areas. Several earthquakes were triggered by the eruption, and villages were covered in ash.After lying dormant for over 400 years, Mount Sinabung has erupted several times since 2010.