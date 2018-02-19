WEATHER

Massive ash cloud towers over Indonesia after volcanic eruption

EMBED </>More Videos

More than 30,000 people had to be evacuated after Mount Sinabung erupted, spewing a massage ash cloud over Indonesia. (AccuWeather)

Day turned to night in parts of Indonesia after Mount Sinabung erupted, spewing a towering ash cloud tens of thousands of feet in the air, according to AccuWeather.

More than 30,000 people had to be evacuated from the surrounding areas. Several earthquakes were triggered by the eruption, and villages were covered in ash.

After lying dormant for over 400 years, Mount Sinabung has erupted several times since 2010.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweathervolcanou.s. & world
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News