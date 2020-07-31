weather

Isaias turns deadly in NYC as trees come down, buildings crumble

Isaias Impacts NYC & the Tri-State
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Torrential rain and strong winds from Isaias arrived in New York City and the Tri-State Tuesday knocking out power and causing mass transit disruptions.

Scores of trees came down across the area and multiple buildings were damaged by the high winds.

Nearly 2.5 million people lost power in the region. Con Edison said the number of power outages from Isaias was the second-largest in the company's history. Only Superstorm Sandy in 2012 caused more.

At least one person was killed in the area as the tropical storm hit the region.

NEW YORK CITY

A 60-year-old man was killed when he was crushed by a tree that fell on his car in Briarwood, Queens.

There were more than 3,100 reports of downed trees in Queens, many of which knocked out power and damaged homes. One crashed through the roof of a home and fell on a child's bedroom. She was just a few feet away and wasn't hurt.

In Brooklyn, a woman was struck in the head by a falling tree branch outside the Tilden Houses in Brownsville just after 2 p.m. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.

There was also a partial building collapse involving the second and third floors of a building at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and North 6th Street.

An unknown number of residents were evacuated. There were no reports of injuries.
EMBED More News Videos

Heavy winds caused trees to topple in Brooklyn.



ConEd said 260,000 customers were left without power after the storm throughout New York City and Westchester County. While service was restored to 50,000 customers by Tuesday evening, the company said it is clear that the restoration of all customers will take multiple days.

The company urged residents to stay away from downed wires and to not assume they are de-energized.

Lower Manhattan was spared from major flooding from Isaias:

EMBED More News Videos

A massive tube was used to keep flooding to a minimum in Lower Manhattan.



In the East Village, part of an exterior building was caught on camera falling to the ground. There were no reports of any injuries associated with the incident.

EMBED More News Videos

In the East Village of Manhattan, part of an exterior building was caught on camera falling to the ground.



Citizen App video shows a raging transformer fire in the Richmond Valley section of Staten Island.



New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory from Tuesday morning until Tuesday evening.

The storm caused the MTA to run underground subways only. No outdoor subways ran during that time and outdoor subway stations were closed.

For a list of up to the minute service changes, please visit the MTA website.

Metro-North service on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines was suspended at one point due to high winds and hazardous conditions caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.

RELATED: Isaias' path of destruction

NYC beaches were closed to swimming due to the expected dangerous conditions Tuesday, including dangerous rip current threats with possible ocean swells of up to 10 feet.

Due to the storm, Open Streets was suspended until Wednesday. The Yankees game against the Phillies at Yankee Stadium has been rescheduled for Wednesday due to the storm.

LONG ISLAND

Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced 338 downed wires, 144 traffic hazards, over 1,000 trees down, and 135,000 outages in the county. Golf courses and pools will be closed Wednesday, but Nickerson Beach has no swimming restrictions.

LIRR service was also suspended system-wide Tuesday afternoon due to high winds and hazardous conditions.

EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne reports on the storm damage and cleanup efforts on Long Island.



The wind from Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread damage across Long Island on Tuesday.

There were reports of trees down and power outages across Nassau County as it was made clear early on that Isaias would be more of a wind event than a flooding event.

PSEG said Isaias was one of the strongest storms to reach the service area in years.

ROCKLAND & WESTCHESTER COUNTIES

Isaias did bring periods of torrential rain in Rockland County, but it was the wind that caused the most damage there too, uprooting small trees and snapping branches on big ones.

EMBED More News Videos

Powerful winds from Isaias toppled trees that took down power lines in Westchester County.



NEW JERSEY

A 60-year-old man is dead after a possible electrocution in New Jersey.

Police say the man may have been doing yard work and come in contact with downed wires from storm damage due to Isaias.

Heavy rains and confirmed tornadoes were reported across New Jersey, where a state of emergency remained in effect.

EMBED More News Videos

Toni Yates reports on the storm damage left from Isaias.



The state's utilities reported more than one million homes and businesses without electricity. Crews were staging to restore service once the worst of the weather had passed.

The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission confirmed Wednesday the closings of 13 agencies due to storm-related power outages.

NJ Transit rail service was suspended system-wide due to overhead wire and signal issues. Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St, NJ Transit Light rail, bus, private carrier buses, and PATCO. River Line remains suspended in both directions between Beverly and Roebling.

EMBED More News Videos

Isaias left behind a mess in New Jersey.



CONNECTICUT

Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents remained without electricity on Wednesday, a day after Tropical Storm Isaisas ripped through the state, knocking down thousands of trees and power lines and leaving hundreds of roads impassable.

Nearly the entire town of Westport was without power after felled trees knocked down power lines.

At one point crews were dealing with more than 200 incidents of blocked roads due to downed trees.

EMBED More News Videos

Marcus Solis has more on the storm damage caused by Isaias.



Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency given the widespread number of power outages across the state.

"With more than 700,000 customers experiencing power outages, we need to take several emergency steps that will facilitate restoration," Lamont said. "I remain in consistent communication with municipal leaders and utility officials so that we can move resources to where they are most needed at this time. I continue to have regular communications with our Emergency Operations Center, which is managing both the response to this storm and our continued response to COVID-19."

RELATED: For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app

Safety guidelines for all who have to travel:

- DO NOT attempt to drive over a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.
- DO NOT underestimate the destructive power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car. Water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.
- Leave early to avoid being marooned on flooded roads.
- Follow recommended routes. DO NOT ignore emergency detours to view flooded areas.
- As you travel, monitor NOAA Weather Radio and local radio broadcasts for the latest information.
- Watch for washed-out roads, earth-slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and falling or fallen objects.
- Watch for areas where rivers or streams may suddenly rise and flood, such as highway dips, bridges, and low areas.
- If you are in your car and water begins to rise rapidly around you, abandon the vehicle immediately.

ABC7 Unite: Teens rebuild man's home destroyed by Superstorm Sandy
EMBED More News Videos

The love that one man has poured into his community is being redeposited to him and he said he is honored to have the teens help him out.




MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

Check AccuTrack Radar



RELATED: 2020 hurricane season storm name list
EMBED More News Videos

For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew yorknew jerseyconnecticutnassau countysuffolk countynew york citywestchester countyrockland countyhobokenjersey cityabc7ny instagramtropical stormtropical storm isaiasweathernyc weathertropical weatherhurricane isaiasaccuweatherstormrainforecasthurricanepuerto rico
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WEATHER
Tornadoes confirmed in NJ after 1M+ left in dark by Isaias
AccuWeather: Humid, breezy after Isaias moves out
Dangerous Isaias sweeps across NYC, Tri-State
Barriers up, beaches closed as Isaias threatens NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
60-year-old man dead after possible electrocution in NJ
Maloney, Torres win after delayed count in NY House primary
NYC establishing coronavirus quarantine checkpoints
From the brink of the death, COVID patient leaves hospital with new outlook on life
Iconic NYC toy store FAO Schwarz reopens flagship location
Here's when you'll see Clorox wipes in stores again
Obituary blaming Pres. Trump for man's COVID-19 death goes viral
Show More
He told New York's story for 70 years. Remembering a NYC legend
Tornadoes confirmed in NJ after 1M+ left in dark by Isaias
COVID-19 Updates: UConn cancels football season due to coronavirus
Biden won't go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination
US officials dispute Trump's claim that Beirut was attacked
More TOP STORIES News