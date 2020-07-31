Isaias turns deadly in NYC as trees come down, buildings crumble

Scores of trees came down across the area and multiple buildings were damaged by the high winds.
Nearly 2.5 million people lost power in the region. Con Edison said the number of power outages from Isaias was the second-largest in the company's history. Only Superstorm Sandy in 2012 caused more.
At least one person was killed in the area as the tropical storm hit the region.
NEW YORK CITY
A 60-year-old man was killed when he was crushed by a tree that fell on his car in Briarwood, Queens.
There were more than 3,100 reports of downed trees in Queens, many of which knocked out power and damaged homes. One crashed through the roof of a home and fell on a child's bedroom. She was just a few feet away and wasn't hurt.
In Brooklyn, a woman was struck in the head by a falling tree branch outside the Tilden Houses in Brownsville just after 2 p.m. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital in critical condition.
There was also a partial building collapse involving the second and third floors of a building at the intersection of Bedford Avenue and North 6th Street.
An unknown number of residents were evacuated. There were no reports of injuries.
ConEd said 260,000 customers were left without power after the storm throughout New York City and Westchester County. While service was restored to 50,000 customers by Tuesday evening, the company said it is clear that the restoration of all customers will take multiple days.
The company urged residents to stay away from downed wires and to not assume they are de-energized.
Lower Manhattan was spared from major flooding from Isaias:
In the East Village, part of an exterior building was caught on camera falling to the ground. There were no reports of any injuries associated with the incident.
Citizen App video shows a raging transformer fire in the Richmond Valley section of Staten Island.
New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory from Tuesday morning until Tuesday evening.
The storm caused the MTA to run underground subways only. No outdoor subways ran during that time and outdoor subway stations were closed.
For a list of up to the minute service changes, please visit the MTA website.
Metro-North service on the Hudson, Harlem and New Haven Lines was suspended at one point due to high winds and hazardous conditions caused by Tropical Storm Isaias.
NYC beaches were closed to swimming due to the expected dangerous conditions Tuesday, including dangerous rip current threats with possible ocean swells of up to 10 feet.
Due to the storm, Open Streets was suspended until Wednesday. The Yankees game against the Phillies at Yankee Stadium has been rescheduled for Wednesday due to the storm.
LONG ISLAND
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran announced 338 downed wires, 144 traffic hazards, over 1,000 trees down, and 135,000 outages in the county. Golf courses and pools will be closed Wednesday, but Nickerson Beach has no swimming restrictions.
LIRR service was also suspended system-wide Tuesday afternoon due to high winds and hazardous conditions.
The wind from Tropical Storm Isaias caused widespread damage across Long Island on Tuesday.
There were reports of trees down and power outages across Nassau County as it was made clear early on that Isaias would be more of a wind event than a flooding event.
PSEG said Isaias was one of the strongest storms to reach the service area in years.
ROCKLAND & WESTCHESTER COUNTIES
Isaias did bring periods of torrential rain in Rockland County, but it was the wind that caused the most damage there too, uprooting small trees and snapping branches on big ones.
NEW JERSEY
A 60-year-old man is dead after a possible electrocution in New Jersey.
Police say the man may have been doing yard work and come in contact with downed wires from storm damage due to Isaias.
Heavy rains and confirmed tornadoes were reported across New Jersey, where a state of emergency remained in effect.
The state's utilities reported more than one million homes and businesses without electricity. Crews were staging to restore service once the worst of the weather had passed.
The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission confirmed Wednesday the closings of 13 agencies due to storm-related power outages.
Update: Due to storm-related power outages, the following agencies are unable to process customer transactions. Please check https://t.co/nsrF1cM3Id for continued updates. pic.twitter.com/8nVDhDA5z3— New Jersey MVC (@NJ_MVC) August 5, 2020
NJ Transit rail service was suspended system-wide due to overhead wire and signal issues. Rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd St, NJ Transit Light rail, bus, private carrier buses, and PATCO. River Line remains suspended in both directions between Beverly and Roebling.
CONNECTICUT
Hundreds of thousands of Connecticut residents remained without electricity on Wednesday, a day after Tropical Storm Isaisas ripped through the state, knocking down thousands of trees and power lines and leaving hundreds of roads impassable.
Nearly the entire town of Westport was without power after felled trees knocked down power lines.
At one point crews were dealing with more than 200 incidents of blocked roads due to downed trees.
Gov. Ned Lamont declared a state of emergency given the widespread number of power outages across the state.
"With more than 700,000 customers experiencing power outages, we need to take several emergency steps that will facilitate restoration," Lamont said. "I remain in consistent communication with municipal leaders and utility officials so that we can move resources to where they are most needed at this time. I continue to have regular communications with our Emergency Operations Center, which is managing both the response to this storm and our continued response to COVID-19."
Safety guidelines for all who have to travel:
- DO NOT attempt to drive over a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.
- DO NOT underestimate the destructive power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car. Water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.
- Leave early to avoid being marooned on flooded roads.
- Follow recommended routes. DO NOT ignore emergency detours to view flooded areas.
- As you travel, monitor NOAA Weather Radio and local radio broadcasts for the latest information.
- Watch for washed-out roads, earth-slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and falling or fallen objects.
- Watch for areas where rivers or streams may suddenly rise and flood, such as highway dips, bridges, and low areas.
- If you are in your car and water begins to rise rapidly around you, abandon the vehicle immediately.
