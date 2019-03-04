Weather

New York City public schools closed Monday due to winter storm

EMBED <>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports on the snow storm from Bayside.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City public schools were closed Monday because of the winter storm that turned the city streets into a slushy mess.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said he doesn't regret the decision to keep students home despite criticism, after the storm was not as severe as some had feared.

The mayor said it was out of an abundance of safety, and that most forecasts suggested kids would have a tough time getting to school.

"We have to make decisions based on information we have," said de Blasio. "If we think we're seeing a clear picture, then it's important to let parents know as quickly as possible. I was a public school parent and I'll tell you, parents need that information the first available option."

The mayor said he thought the storm would be worse when school buses were arriving to pick up kids.

New York City issued a Hazardous Travel Advisory that will be in effect through Monday.
RELATED: School closings and delays for the Tri-State area

City officials were concerned that conditions could be hazardous for the Monday morning commute, and advised commuters to take mass transit instead of driving if possible.

EMBED More News Videos

NYC Mayor de Blasio announces schools will be closed due to the winter storm



Yet it seemed that for most of the city, there was less snow and more slush to contend with for the commuting hours.



The city Sanitation Department says it had over 1,600 plows and nearly 700 salt spreaders out for the storm.

Alternate side parking regulations have been suspended for Monday and Tuesday to facilitate snow removal.
The city's tow truck task force was activated to keep vehicles from blocking roads.

RELATED: AccuWeather forecast for the New York area

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathernew york citysnow stormwinter stormweather
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 shot at Long Island IHOP, several suspects in custody
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Luke Perry dead at 52: Co-stars and more pay tribute
Bobcat machine plunges through overpass, hits truck; 3 injured
1 killed in crash on New Jersey Turnpike
VIDEO: Avalanche blankets Colo. interstate, cars nearly escape
Driver, good Samaritan rescued after car goes into NJ river
Show More
2 in custody after group beats homeless men sleeping on NYC street
AccuWeather: Snow melt before bitter blast
UPDATED: Snowfall totals around the Tri-State
Plow truck skids off ledge and dangles into NJ river
Vending machines being tested to replace newsstands in NYC subway
More TOP STORIES News