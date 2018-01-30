WEATHER

AccuWeather: Meteorologist Jeff Smith breaks down what to expect this summer

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Jeff Smith breaks down what you can expect this summer for weather and temperatures. (WABC)

By and Emily Sowa
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Happy first day of summer!

Today, the northern hemisphere of the earth tilts the most towards the sun at exactly 6:07 am. So we'll have the highest sun position in the sky and also the longest daylight of the year, 15 hours and 5 minutes!

From now on the days will actually start getting shorter again.

After a chilly Spring and frozen Winter, we can expect a bit of everything this summer: heat, humidity, thunderstorms.

Expect a few hot periods, a couple of heat waves, but nothing too persistent.

We're looking at an average number of 90-degree days along the I-95 corridor, including New York City.

Beat the heat with these safety tips:
- Drink plenty of fluids
- Stay in air conditioning
- Stay out of the sun
- Wear lightweight clothing
- Avoid too much exertion
- Check on neighbors and pets

Imagine how much cooler you'll be in summer at Frozen on Broadway!

Frozen the Broadway Musical is on Broadway 8 times a week at the St. James Theatre. Take a break from the heat and get your tickets today!

Click to watch the 7-day AccuWeather forecast and get all the weather any time at abc7NY.com/weather. For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

Here's a look at the 7 Day AccuWeather forecast
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraccuweatherforecastweatherfrozen the musicalfrozenbroadway
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Send photos/videos here or use #abc7NY
School closings and delays
AccuTrack Radar
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
Download the Eyewitness News AccuWeather app!
More Weather
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Show More
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
5 firefighters hurt in Brooklyn tire shop fire
Swastika carved into woman's car on Long Island
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
More News