Michael becomes a hurricane with path toward Florida

Michael is now a hurricane and forecast to become a major Category 3 hurricane with winds of 120 mph at landfall in the Florida panhandle Wednesday afternoon.The National Hurricane Center says Michael is forecast to be a dangerous major hurricane when it reaches the northeastern Gulf Coast on Wednesday, and life-threatening storm surge is possible along portions of the Florida Gulf Coast regardless of the storm's exact track or intensity.Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center in Miami say Michael will move over very warm waters and could strengthen into a major hurricane with winds topping 111 mph (178 kph) by Tuesday night.Michael was lashing western Cuba late Monday morning with heavy rains and strong winds.Heavy rainfall from Michael could produce life-threatening flash flooding from the Florida Panhandle and Big Bend region into portions of the Carolinas through Thursday.The director of the National Hurricane Center says Florida's Big Bend could see up to 11 feet (3.35 meters) of storm surge.Ken Graham says the storm's large size, strong winds and heavy rains could produce a lot of flooding, and the shape of this stretch of coastline makes it particularly vulnerable to storm surge.Water being forced on shore by the storm could get trapped in estuaries and rivers and pushed inland.According to the forecast, parts of the Tampa Bay area and the western Florida Panhandle also could see up to 4 feet (1.2 meters) of storm surge.Michael is the 13th named storm and 7th hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.----------