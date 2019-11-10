NEW YORK (WABC) -- Monday will be rather mild with a mix of sun and clouds, but the coldest air of the season will be arriving on Tuesday and Wednesday. Some rain along the cold front Tuesday may mix with or end as snow in the afternoon as temperatures tumble.
Here is the 7-day forecast for the Tri-State area:
Monday
Rather mild for the Veterans Day Parade. High of 59.
Tuesday
Turning colder with a high of 49.
Wednesday
Brisk and colder with a high of 34.
Thursday
Still cold with a high of 40.
Friday
Not as cold with a high of 49.
Saturday
Partly sunny with a high of 44.
Sunday
Mostly sunny with a high of 46.
Mild on Monday - then cold air returns
